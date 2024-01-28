A favorite Morro Bay retail shop is closing after nearly 25 years

Longtime Morro Bay women's clothing retailer Queen’s Closet is closing its doors and another store is taking its place.

“I’m going to miss this place,” said Annamarie Rivas, Cayucos resident.

Rivas is a loyal customer and says she does all of her shopping at Queen’s Closet.

“I like the community feel of Queen’s Closet,” Rivas said.

Although she just moved to the Central Coast five months ago, Rivas says she fell in love with Queen’s Closet and hasn't shopped anywhere else since.

“At the time, I was wearing large women’s clothes and she was able to accommodate me. I found exactly what I wanted,” Rivas said, speaking kindly of the owner.

Owner of Queen’s Closet, Pamela Woodruff, has decided to retire after 25 years of hard work.

Woodruff started her journey as owner of Queen’s Closet in Morro Bay to get out of the corporate world and found a job where she could connect with customers every day.

“The best decision I've ever made because not only were they customers but they became friends,” Woodruff said.

Jewelry clothes, shoes, purses, and more can be found at Queen’s Closet, and as it is closing up, everything in the store is discounted at half price.

Two local cousins will be taking over the shop and changing it to a home goods store called Mariposa Exchange.

Wednesday, January 31, will be Woodruff's last day open as she celebrates her retirement with cake and ice cream for all who want to join in from 12-3 p.m.

