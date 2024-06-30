A multi-million dollar coastal trail connecting Morro Bay and Cayucos has been approved for construction

A multi-million-dollar coastal trail connecting Morro Bay and Cayucos is set to be constructed following a recent approval by the California Coastal Commission.

“Going along here gives a complete divided bike path and pedestrian path that folks can go between the communities and be able to see the gorgeous views,” said Mary Ann Gustafson, SLO Bicycle Club president.

Mary Ann Gustafson has lived and biked in Morro Bay for the past seven years. Currently, the only available bike route between the two communities is along the shoulder of Highway 1.

“The reality is, is that it’s not that wide of a lane,” Gustafson said. "We’re going along and the traffic as you’ve noticed is quite loud and it gets a little scary sometimes as you’re riding along and all of a sudden you get buzzed by cars or trucks."

Some people think the 1.25-mile connector trail will drive tourism up.

“If you live in Morro Bay, what you see is there’s a lot of folks that are strolling along the Embarcadero and they go out to the rock and some of them go along the path that goes near the high school well this is going to allow that to be continued,” Gustafson said.

In a statement to KSBY, Supervisor Bruce Gibson said, "I'm thrilled for the Coastal Commission's approval of the permit for this long-planned project. The connector will provide a world-class experience for bicyclists and walkers to enjoy our incomparable coastline – and it adds an important new segment of the California Coastal Trail."

According to county parks, the construction will include a series of retaining walls to support the trail in certain areas along with an asphalt trail on the sand dunes.

“It’s going to hugely improve it because this is a class-one, grade-separated bike path to keep people away from the motoring public on Highway 1,” said Gary Havas, Bike SLO County president.

According to Supervisor Bruce Gibson, no further action on the permit is required by the Board of Supervisors and staff is currently working to get plans developed before putting it out to bid.

"I'm not a huge fan of development right on the coast but I feel like in terms of providing access and protecting the immediate terrain from e-bikes and a lot of people walking back and forth I feel like it was a good call,” said David Baker, a Morro Bay resident.

The project faced opposition from the residents living along Toro Lane at the edge of Morro Bay where the coastal trail would run through. Many of the arguments centered around public easement on private roads. I reached out to one of the homeowners and they declined to comment.

“You know, if there was a trail out there, I’d be using the trail and buying breakfast in Cayucos, buying lunch back in Morro Bay, going further into Los Osos and getting a cup of coffee,” Havas said.

County Parks says the construction on the coastal trail will likely begin during the summer of 2025 with a completion date at the end of 2026.