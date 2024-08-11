A team of cancer survivors are competing in a dragon boat racing world championship in Italy

A team of cancer survivors in Morro Bay are paddling along the Embarcadero for an upcoming dragon boat racing world championship in Italy.

“We’re both breast cancer survivors and we started paddling here many years ago,” said Kit Mitsuoka, SurviveOars paddler.

Two dragon boats were out on the water Saturday as practices are ramping up for the SurviveOars.

“We’re working outside of practices to condition ourselves and gain our endurance,” said Lynn Watkins, SurviveOars paddler.

The Central Coast SurviveOars is a team of 148 dragon boat paddlers. 23 of those people are competing at the International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championships.

“The best part of going out to Italy is the comradery and the fact that our whole team has been so supportive,” Mitsuoka said.

The SurviveOars consists of both men and women who have survived breast cancer, prostate cancer, lymphoma, and other types of cancer. Kit Mitsuoka has been paddling for 15 years and says she’s currently practicing five days a week to get ready for the competition.

“It’s the activity level that really allows us to have the endorphins that come out to make us happy and to feel like we made this, you know, we survived this,” Mitsuoka said.

And if you’re wondering if the SurviveOars have to ship off their own dragon boat all the way to Italy.

“They are always available," Watkins said. They supply the boats to wherever we go to."

This is the second time since 2007 that a SurviveOars crew has qualified for the Club Crew World Championships.

The SurviveOars are headed off to Italy on September 3.