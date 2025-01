The Morro Bay Art Association is wrapping up its annual Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show this weekend.

Artists from across the Central Coast filled the Art Center Morro Bay with their paintings, photography, and fine crafts throughout the winter season.

The last day to see this exhibit is Monday.

After that, you can see the upcoming "For the Birds" exhibit starting Jan. 9, which is presented in conjunction with the Morro Bay Annual Bird Festival.