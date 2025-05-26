Art in the Park returns to Morro Bay for its 71st year

The sun shone over Morro Bay this Memorial Day weekend as the annual Art in the Park festival returned for its 71st year.

Over 100 independent artists and crafters filled Morro Bay Park, showcasing and selling their work to crowds of shoppers.

The annual show celebrating handmade art attracts makers from both the Central Coast and from across the state.

"My art gets asked about a lot. And so, I thought I would bring it down here from Mount Shasta," Isadora Maria, an artist from Mount Shasta, told KSBY. "We always love coming to this area. The people are so wonderful, and there's beautiful art everywhere you look. There's a lot of great art [and] energy."

Cherie Newell, an artist from Cayucos, said the event is a great way to connect with the community.

"My husband, he goes into his shop at our house and plays all day, and this is what comes out of it," Newell said. "Getting to hear different people and their thoughts on what we make and sharing their own stories is what we love about the event."

If you missed Art in the Park on Sunday, you still have the chance to visit it on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morro Bay Park.

Organizers say parking is available within three blocks of the event.