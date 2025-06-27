At 100 years old, Morro Bay tennis player inspires with passion for sports and family

At an age when most people slow down, one local tennis player is still picking up his racket.

Bill Newman is no stranger to the court. The longtime Morro Bay resident has been playing tennis since the age of 39.

"I just enjoy it,” Newman said.

The former Morro Elementary principal and San Luis Coastal Unified superintendent spent 35 years in education.

“This is a wonderful place to be in the school business. Lots of wonderful people and teachers,” Newman said.

Now retired, Newman frequents the tennis courts in Morro Bay. This week, he's marking a major milestone there: his 100th birthday.

“It doesn’t feel much different than it did a year ago, but it’s a lot different than it was a few years ago,” Newman said. “I can put one past these people once in a while. Usually it’s the other way around.”

“We’re all just one big happy family. The man is an absolute influence to everybody out here,” said Gregory Doyle, Morro Bay resident and tennis player.

Newman says his family serves as his inspiration.

“Great family, appreciate that. That’s one of the things that has kept me alive so long,” Newman said.

His daughter, Leigh Newman Sentenac, says it works both ways.

“He’s really inspired everybody to have a different viewpoint on what life can be like through your career and now after,” she said.

His family, including both his children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, all came to visit for his birthday, celebrating alongside his fellow tennis players.

“Dad says, 'You know what I’m really grateful for? Long life and extra years,' but this birthday celebration might kill me,” Newman Sentenac said.

For the new centenarian, he says tennis has taught him a life lesson.

“I have to stay in some kind of shape so I can keep playing,” Newman said.

“I can’t wait to see what the second 100 years are going to have in store for you,” Doyle said.