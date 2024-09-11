Atlas Wind completes seafloor surveying in Morro Bay: Here's what was done

Plans are moving forward an offshore wind development in Morro Bay.

One of the developers recently completed surveying of their lease area.

The Atlas Wind lease area is located 60 miles northwest of Morro Bay. Once constructed, the floating wind farms will have the potential to generate power to 1.7 million homes but not everyone is happy with the idea.

“It’s really going to be destructive to our current economies, which are primarily tourism based and fishing coastal industries,” said Mandy Davis, REACT Alliance president.

In response to those concerns, Atlas Wind closely monitored any marine life seen in the area while surveying was underway in July.

REACT Alliance is an organization committed to protecting the Central Coast from impacts of offshore wind development. Even with the measures taken during the mapping process, REACT president Mandy Davis says she still has concerns.

“The fact that they are doing this kind of project in such a rich ecosystem, the migratory marine mammals, migratory fish and migratory birds, so it is just a terrible idea,” Davis said.

To help minimize the seafloor mapping’s impact, a spokesperson for Atlas Wind says samples were taken and the seafloor inspected prior to placing equipment where sensitive habitats are present.

The spokesperson also said no marine mammals were harmed during the survey.

“We are never going to see the real effects of those surveys on shore,” Davis said.

No one KSBY spoke with Tuesday was for the project as it’s currently proposed. Linda Macum lives in Morro Bay and says clean energy is important but thinks the project’s location isn’t ideal.

“Originally, I thought that doesn’t make sense. The whole coast of California, as long as it is, and they choose a little community like this that’s a fishing orientated community,” said Linda Macum of Morro Bay.

Atlas states on its website that Morro Bay was selected due to the wind energy potential in the area.

Atlas Wind will spend the next few months analyzing the survey data and will then determine next steps for the development of the lease area.