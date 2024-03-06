Bay Theatre's new owner donates screening proceeds to MBHS drama department

The Morro Bay High School Drama Department received a $5000 check from the new owner of the Bay Theatre, Cameron Wilson.

In January, Cameron decided he wanted to donate proceeds from the screening of the locally filmed movie, "Camera" by Jay Silverman" to a local organization.

He later chose the high school's drama department as the beneficiary.

"This is all just our profits from the show. We had an amazing turnout. We had one sold-out show at the theatre, 300 seats. And we opened a second show and we almost sold that one out," Wilson said. "So we had a lot of proceeds to give to the high school."

Kate Kostecka, Morro Bay High School Drama Director, told KSBY the department will be using the money for future productions, better technology and some outreach and field trip opportunities.

"This donation is really going to help our department," Kostecka said. "We run off of ticket sales and donations, and budgeting is always an interesting factor when we decide on shows and opportunities. This will help us a lot."

Community members will have a chance to see the Morro Bay High School drama program in action in April.

Students will be presenting "Beauty and the Beast" on April 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th.