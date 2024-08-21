Californians can soon add their driver's license to Apple and Google wallets

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that California digital IDs are coming soon to Apple and Google wallets. It’s part of the DMV’s broader mobile driver’s license (mDL) pilot program.

Californians will soon be able to show their digital IDs through Apple and Google wallets at select businesses and TSA security checkpoints.

“I use my Apple wallet when I go on trips sometimes for tickets. Not a lot but I'm getting more comfortable using it,” said Gary Mulholland, Cayucos resident.

The mobile driver’s license program was launched last year and to date, more than half a million Californians have added an mDL to their phone using the California DMV wallet app.

“Everything is going digital. I know a lot of my younger friends don’t even hardly carry a wallet. Everything is in their phones,” Mulholland said.

While Mulholland says he’d use it, others aren’t ready just yet.

“I mean, I’m just not an early adopter, so I haven’t been on tenterhooks waiting for this to happen as perhaps some have, I don’t know,” said Andrew Unetic, San Luis Obispo resident.

I checked in with a local wine bar to see if they would accept digital IDs.

“Honestly, I don’t have a problem with it. We don’t have too much trouble with underage drinking over here and that’s not necessarily just Morro Bay but the crowd that comes in here,” said Nancy Herrmann, The Savory Palette Wine & Tea House co-owner.

The governor says the digital ID does not replace the requirement for people to carry their physical card. Rather it makes it easier to validate their age and identity at participating businesses and airports.

Still, some people may have security concerns.

“Because every major company seems to be getting hacked but there’s a convenience factor for me. If someone wants to take my driver’s license, I don’t think it makes that much of a difference,” Mulholland said.

In a statement, DMV Director Steve Gordon said, “We continue to expand the availability and acceptance of digital licenses and identification cards, while ensuring the highest level of privacy and security.”

The DMV continues to work with financial institutions, retail establishments, law enforcement and local agencies to encourage broad acceptance of mobile driver’s licenses.