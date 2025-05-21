Caltrans to replace Toro Creek southbound bridge along Highway 1

Caltrans is planning to remove and replace the southbound bridge at Toro Creek along Highway 1 near Morro Bay.

“The Toro Creek northbound bridge on Highway 1 has already been replaced. The next step is to demolish and replace the southbound side,” said Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesperson.

The northbound side was replaced in 2022. Now it’s the southbound side’s turn, with construction expected to start in January of next year and cost $15 million.

“The abutments, the support, they can become compromised over time. The bridge is completely safe at this moment in time,” Shivers said.

The demolition and construction of the southbound bridge is expected to take until June 2028. There will be two-way traffic on the existing northbound side during that time.

“The two-way traffic will be divided, and there will be a protective concrete barrier to keep everybody safe,” Shivers said.

Access to the Morro Bay dog beach is along the southbound side of the highway.

"We come to the dog beach at least three times a week. If it were up to my dog, Max, it would be every day,” said Cindy Mendez, Morro Bay resident.

Shivers says there will be no impact on beach access.

“As long as this area is open, and we can get here, we’ll work it out somehow,” Mendez said.

Shivers says you can expect modern features for not just drivers but also bicyclists.

“When we construct these new bridges, typically the shoulders are widened,” Shivers said.

An informational meeting is being held this week.

“The public can come out and look at what we have designed so far before we get into the final design of the project. We want to hear from the public and get their thoughts,” Shivers said.

The informational meeting will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay.