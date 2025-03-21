Can this Central Coast farmer find the one?

Matt Warren, a 30-year-old first-generation farmer from San Luis Obispo, is one of the hopefuls on this season of FOX's "Farmer Wants a Wife," a show where bachelor farmers set out to meet their future wife.

He spends his days working on his family’s farm, Shanley Farms, a 132-acre avocado and exotic fruit farm in Morro Bay, along with another 70-acre farm in Visalia. During the show the ladies get to visit the property and Warren takes them on dates around the Central Coast.

Farming wasn’t always in his plans. He originally worked in real estate and house flipping, but after a family tragedy, stepped in to help his brother and sister-in-law continue their agricultural legacy.

Now, he’s not only dedicated to growing crops but also hoping to grow a future with someone special. Known as “Uncle Matt” to his nine nieces and nephews, Warren is ready to start a family of his own. He’s looking for a partner who’s active, family-oriented and excited about farm life.

Will he find the right match? The show airs Thursday night on FOX.