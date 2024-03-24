Cancer survivors and supporters find community through dragon boat racing

The Central Coast Dragon Boat Association, founded by a team of cancer survivors and supporters, is taking the bay one paddle at a time by promoting the international sport of dragon boat racing on the Central Coast.

Two teams are a part of the association, the SurviveOars, which consists of cancer survivors and supporters, and the Adventurers, which consists of college students, faculty and staff from Cal Poly and Cuesta College.

“Racing with the team is just thrilling,” Betsy Asmus, treasurer of the Central Coast Dragon Boat Association.

Dragon boat racing dates back around 2,500 years in China and is continuously practiced during festivals and water rituals. The Central Coast Dragon Boat Association was founded officially in 2014 and now has 140 members.

“I feel like I’m paddling in a postcard. It’s just a great way to take advantage of the beauty of the Central Coast and have that comradery,” said Missy Bullaro, paddler.

The SurviveOars practice almost seven days a week and those within the team have had the opportunity to meet people from different walks of life. Betsy Asmus has played sports her entire life and said she’s more fit now than she’s ever been in her life.

“I played sports my entire life. I hung up my cleats at age 55. For me, being a part of a team again at this decade in my life is just phenomenal,” Asmus said.

For Missy Bullaro, although she didn’t grow up as an athlete, dragon boat racing was just the right fit for her and has brought several benefits to her life.

“We have intense races. We have tons of fun at the races. We’ve done a lot of traveling together so it brought so much to my life it has enhanced it in so many ways,” Bullaro said.

Racing season runs from March through October. In September, they will be heading to Italy to compete and are currently fundraising for the travel expenses.

The Central Coast Dragon Boat Association is always open for new teams and paddlers of all ages and for more information on that click here.