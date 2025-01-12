Central Coast artists display passion for wildlife at 'For the Birds' exhibit

In Morro Bay, locals showcased their joint passions for art and wildlife at a new exhibit on Main Street.

For the ninth year in a row, Art Center Morro Bay is presenting the "For the Birds" exhibit, featuring the works of several local artists.

Organizers say the yearly event promotes an appreciation for birds, wildlife, and conservation issues on the Central Coast.

"This red-tailed hawk right here, that's made of wood and [is] very lifelike. So [I'm] just admiring everyone's art and trying to get inspired myself," Linda, an Arroyo Grande resident visiting the museum, told KSBY. "We've seen lots of birds, and now we're seeing them in the art form."

The exhibit is held in conjunction with the Morro Bay Annual Bird Festival.

You can visit it at Art Center Morro Bay up until Feb. 17.