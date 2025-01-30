Central Coast Dragon Boat Association rings in the Lunar New Year on the water

The Central Coast Dragon Boat Association celebrated the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year in a unique way—by grabbing their paddles and hitting the water in Morro Bay. The Year of the Snake symbolizes shedding bad energy and embracing renewal, a theme that resonates deeply with this group of paddlers.

The association, made up of breast cancer survivors and paddling enthusiasts, took to the water in two boats filled with around 20 paddlers, a steer person, and a drummer. The annual tradition not only marks the new year but also highlights the physical and emotional benefits of paddling for its members.

Originally formed to support the mental health of breast cancer survivors, the team quickly discovered the physical advantages of the sport as well.

"They discovered that through paddling, they could build a support system and camaraderie. But further than that, they could work the muscles that are damaged and where the body is damaged through a variety of treatments for breast cancer," said Betsy Asmis, the Community Outreach Chair of the association.

"The Year of the Snake is about shedding your bad energy. So it's a time of renewal, both personal and societal,” she added.

The Central Coast Dragon Boat Association welcomes newcomers to try out the sport and join their supportive community. For more information, visit CCDBA.org.