City of Morro Bay considers adoption of new animal ordinance

The San Luis Obispo County Division of Animal Services is asking cities that use their services, like Morro Bay, to adopt a new ordinance to help streamline enforcement throughout the county.

“That is the purpose of that conformity is so that Animal Services is not playing that guessing game. Like, we picked this dog up in Cayucos, but is it a Morro Bay animal or a San Luis Obispo animal?” said Morro Bay Police Chief Amy Watkins.

Holding time for animals was a hot topic at the April 8 Morro Bay City Council meeting.

Current city code states animals picked up by Animal Services can be put up for adoption three days after the owner is notified, or six days if the owner has not been contacted. For the county, it’s one day longer if the owner has not been notified.

“The holding period, as it’s defined here, is what is currently in place and what has been in place for more than 25 years. I also want to be very clear — that is just the holding period. That’s not a date that after three days, the animal will be euthanized,” said Eric Anderson, SLO County Animal Services Manager.

Longtime Morro Bay resident Michelle Leicester feels the holding time is not long enough. She wrote to the city and spoke during the latest council meeting, expressing her concerns. She would like to see a minimum of seven to 10 days for the holding period.

“Three days is not acceptable, especially if somebody is traveling or is ill in the hospital or can’t get a hold of anybody to get their animal out of the shelter,” Leicester said.

Anderson says most animals are picked up by their owners quickly, with the average time for dogs and cats being about two days.

Another hot topic during the meeting was microchipping.

County code requires microchipping for adult dogs and cats that are constantly leaving the property or causing a call for service on a routine basis. Microchipping for dogs over eight years old as of Jan. 1, 2022, is not required.

“It’s something that should be case by case depending on the individual,” Leicester said.

One of the new regulations introduced this month includes not feeding animals that are not on your property.

“We have a huge issue with squirrels at the rock and other areas along the Embarcadero,” Leicester said.

Drivers who hit a domestic animal will also now be required to either stop and help the animal or notify the owner, police, or Animal Services.

“This is really something we would do anyway, but now to make it so you are not second-guessing, it’s just what you do,” Leicester said.

As far as holding time, the city council on Tuesday will discuss adding language to the city code, stating animals cannot be put up for adoption until at least seven days from the time they were brought in.

“We do not have the ability to amend the county code. It would be the same if you didn’t like a state law that you were talking about,” said Robert Schultz, interim city attorney.

He stated the city could instead add language that states they are requiring seven days.

“It might not be enforceable, but at least from that end, show that we tried,” Schultz said.

“Even if it’s potentially unenforceable, the goal of my motion is for the City of Morro Bay to step forward and be the first city to say this is what we want,” said Councilmember Jeff Eckles.