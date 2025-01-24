City of Morro Bay looking for input on the town’s goals and future development

The City of Morro Bay is looking for your input on the town’s goals and future development.

The survey is put out every two years and is used to help guide the city’s annual budget decisions for the next two fiscal years.

“I love it here. It’s beautiful. I picked it out of a 10-year search,” said John Creeden, Morro Bay resident.

Creeden says he likes the idea of the public survey and is planning to take it.

One of the survey questions asks how people find out about city information. For Creeden, it varies.

“Library, the internet is the big thing and the website they have,” Creeden said.

Another question centers around how the city should keep up with the rising cost of inflation whether it’s through increasing sales tax, lodging tax, or adding more events throughout the year.

“If you can do it so it’s like spread out, you could catch a lot of tourists for the sales tax,” Creeden said.

Also on the list is the infrastructure the city should focus on.

One avid boater says he's noticed more recreational-based activities in the community.

“I think by leaning into that and upgrading our water facilities it would really benefit Morro Bay,” said Carlton Smith, Morro Bay resident.

He has a couple of ideas for upgrades.

“Upgrading the boat ramp, but also our recreational boat storage, maybe a lift to put boats in the water. I think that would really help,” Smith said.

The 12-question survey also asks which local issues the city should focus on.

Resident Dan Hack says he wants to see improvements for bicyclists.

“I bike every day and the biggest safety concern is biking on the road with cars,” Hack said.

If you would like to take part in the survey, the last day to do so is February 15. You can find the survey at this link.