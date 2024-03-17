Community members enjoy last day of Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale

Community members participated in the 24th Annual Morro Bay city-wide yard sale over the weekend.

The weekend-long communal yard sale offered a variety of household furnishings, decor, and more from over 150 quaint neighborhood sales and sprawling estate offerings.

KSBY stopped by Sunday and spoke to San Luis Obispo resident Chandler Merigan.

"So we've been at it all weekend," Merigan said. "It's my 30th birthday and I love to look for antiques and find treasures. And so my aunt came and took me out yard selling."

The city-wide yard sale was free to participate in for Morro Bay residents and businesses.