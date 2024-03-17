Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMorro Bay

Actions

Community members enjoy last day of Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale

morro bay city-wide yard sale 2024.png
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
morro bay city-wide yard sale 2024.png
Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 16:50:56-04

Community members participated in the 24th Annual Morro Bay city-wide yard sale over the weekend.

The weekend-long communal yard sale offered a variety of household furnishings, decor, and more from over 150 quaint neighborhood sales and sprawling estate offerings.

KSBY stopped by Sunday and spoke to San Luis Obispo resident Chandler Merigan.

"So we've been at it all weekend," Merigan said. "It's my 30th birthday and I love to look for antiques and find treasures. And so my aunt came and took me out yard selling."

The city-wide yard sale was free to participate in for Morro Bay residents and businesses.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community