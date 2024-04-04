Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMorro Bay

Actions

Construction begins at Lila Keiser Park in Morro Bay

The park will remain open during construction. The anticipated completion date is June 25, 2024.
Lila Keiser Park.png
Posted at 11:46 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 02:57:32-04

Construction began this week at the Lila Keiser Park parking lot in Morro Bay.

It's a roughly $260,000 project that will see the parking lot repaved with asphalt and given striping, plus ADA accessibility improvements.

The park will remain open during construction, although parking lot access may be affected. The anticipated completion date is June 25, 2024.

Ramsey Asphalt Construction Corp. was awarded the contract for the project by the City of Morro Bay.

Read more on the City of Morro Bay's website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community