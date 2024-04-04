Construction begins at Lila Keiser Park in Morro Bay

Construction began this week at the Lila Keiser Park parking lot in Morro Bay.

It's a roughly $260,000 project that will see the parking lot repaved with asphalt and given striping, plus ADA accessibility improvements.

The park will remain open during construction, although parking lot access may be affected. The anticipated completion date is June 25, 2024.

Ramsey Asphalt Construction Corp. was awarded the contract for the project by the City of Morro Bay.

