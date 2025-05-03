Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show returns for 28th year — and hundreds of classics with it

Hundreds of classic cars made their way into town for the 28th annual Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show on Friday.

Classic cars made their rounds on Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Street through 7 p.m. Friday evening.

"This year we have 556 [entries] so far, and they come from Arizona, Oregon, Nevada," said Ken Vesterfelt, the car show's vice president. "And we have a couple that's been coming from British Columbia, Canada, over the years, and they drive their 1932 Ford coupe."

The action will continue Saturday at "Show and Shine," where cars will be lined up along Morro Bay Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., including 56 Corvettes.

An awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m.

This event started more than 27 years ago, and since then, it has turned into a cherished tradition here on the Central Coast.

