'Did get lucky': Kayakers have close encounter with gray whale in Morro Bay harbor

A kayaker from Los Osos encountered a gray whale up close in a bit of an unusual place.

The Marine Mammal Center has gotten several calls about a whale inside the harbor.

Los Osos resident Steve Harrell said he had heard about the whale, so he decided to go kayaking in Morro Bay with his friend Mike — and the whale made an unexpected visit.

“We were just sitting there and he said, 'I think it's coming,'” said Harrell. “You know, we're literally just floating, waiting around, watching to see where it would come up and it went under the bow of my kayak and I was filming down next to me. It was like three feet from my boat.”

The Marine Mammal Center says they have received multiple reports on their hotline about the gray whale that wandered into the harbor.

It's typical to see them swimming along the coast as they migrate north.

"For the last few days now, we've gotten reports about a gray whale in Morro Bay and during this time of year, it's a normal time to see gray whales along our California coast,” said Aliah Meza, Marine Mammal Center operations manager. “Currently, they're making their northern migrations to their feeding grounds in the Arctic.”

Harrell says the kayak encounter was a lot different than whale watching on a boat.

“Well, I certainly did get lucky,” said Harrell. “I've been pretty unlucky in the past, you know, going on whale-watching trips and stuff where you see a whale, but nothing really that close.”

The Marine Mammal Center is working with community partners in the area to monitor the whale’s condition as it moves around inside the harbor.

“It's in the harbor moving freely, so right now, there isn't any concern, and we're working with our partners at Harbor Patrol in Morro Bay, as well with [the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration], to discuss and make sure that all parties know what the situation is,” said Meza.

Kevin Winfield, the owner of Sub Sea Tours, is hoping all boaters keep from disturbing any wildlife.

He says it's best to observe them from a distance.

“If you're in a boat or something, you want to stay well away from the whale,” said Winfield. “You don't want to bother them at all like that. But I know people have been seeing him in the north end by the north and south tip here.”

The Marine Mammal Center is asking the public to call their hotline if they see any wildlife in distress.