Drowning deaths on the rise nationally: Here's how Morro Bay is making swimming lessons accessible

Drowning deaths are on the rise for the first time in decades and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says making swimming lessons more accessible can help save lives.

According to the CDC, around 4,500 people drowned each year from 2020 to 2022, which is 500 more per year than in 2019. The City of Morro Bay offers swimming lessons for ages as young as six months old. The city also partners with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

“To provide a summer experience for 5th to 8th graders that may have not gotten a chance to participate in swim lessons in the past. It helps catch all the kids that haven’t learned to swim yet,” said Ken Zink, City of Morro Bay Sports Supervisor.

The CDC says 55% of adults in the U.S. have never taken a swimming lesson and 40 million adults don’t know how to swim.

In Morro Bay, more than 2,500 people used the aquatic center last summer. Zink says there are always certified lifeguards when the center is open.

“The number one thing that people can do is adult supervision which is highly recommended. On top of that, being a strong, confident swimmer [and] not entering into any situation that you don’t feel comfortable in,” Zink said.

Swimming lessons are a paid program; however, scholarships are offered through the Estero Bay Community Foundation. Free lap swims are also offered along with water aerobics and their master swimming program.

