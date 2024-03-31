Easter spending is expected to be down nationwide. What about locally?

Across the country, people are expected to spend billions of dollars less on Easter than they did last year, but those in the community say sales and shopping have increased.

“Oh my, this year with the prices and everything I would think it was probably around $200,” Shannan Reinhardt, a Cayucos resident, said regarding her spending habits this Easter holiday.

Christine Ridout has operated her business, Morro Made, in Morro Bay for nearly two years. Over the past two weeks, she’s seen a big boost in sales with many shoppers coming in specifically for Easter gifts.

“Since we have spring break going on right now, there’s definitely a lot more people out and about,” said Christine Ridout, Morro Made owner.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumer spending will reach more than $22 billion this Easter. That's about $2 billion less than last year.

The top planned purchase for Easter is candy. “We have some fun freeze-dried candy, so people have been putting that in baskets,” Ridout said.

Reinhardt lives in Cayucos part-time and says she spent over $200 just on Easter eggs, baskets and basket fillers. She says it’s more money than she's spent in prior years.

“Everything is more this year," Reinhardt said. "You can tell when you buy it each year it’s like you see the prices going up and up. Definitely, this year is the highest."

Ridout says there are other items people are buying to go with the typical Easter goodies. “People are buying earrings and decals and placing those and the eggs,” she said.

With Easter comes Easter egg dyeing and decorations. But this year, egg prices have increased due to the bird flu, high demand and increased costs for farmers.

Hayden Sanchez is visiting his parents in Morro Bay for the Easter weekend and is shocked by just how high egg prices are. “It’s a bummer that prices are going up because I really love eggs,” Sanchez said.

According to the National Retail Federation, most people are buying their Easter gifts at discount stores and department stores followed by online sites and small businesses.