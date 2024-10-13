Families flock to free Morro Bay Maritime Museum Family Fun Day

On Saturday, the Morro Bay Maritime Museum hosted a free Family Fun Day where families could enjoy sandcastle building, a chowder contest, a treasure hunt, and more.

The event is a part of the Morro Bay Maritime Festival Days, which started on Wednesday and will continue throughout Sunday.

"It's just a fun, free way to enjoy your Saturday," Jen Forde, a Morro Bay City Council member, told KSBY.

Sunday marks the last day of the 2024 festival, which will be concluded with a junior sailors regatta at the Morro Bay waterfront starting at 10 a.m.

More information on the Morro Bay Maritime Museum's upcoming events can be found on its website.