Father's Day spending expected to decrease: How about locally?

Across the country, people are expected to spend less on Father’s Day than they did last year, but how about locally?

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend $22.4 billion nationally on gifts and other items to celebrate Father’s Day this year, which is $500,000 less than last year’s record-breaking numbers.

“Not surprising. The cost of living is going up, so people are spending less money,” said Craig Young, an Arroyo Grande resident.

According to NRF, men are more likely to outspend women on Father’s Day. On Father’s Day men will spend an average of $271 while women will spend $163 a difference of more than $100.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” said Jimmy Morrison, a San Diego resident.

When consumers are purchasing Father’s Day gifts, one of the top two things they look for is a gift that is unique or a gift that creates a special memory.

“My dad isn’t super sentimental. He’s more functional. I’ll get him something that he needs,” Morrison said.

“Most common thing I get is little cards from Harper, my daughter. She draws them up and it’s probably the best thing you can get,” Young said.

Just 54 percent of those celebrating Father’s Day plan to gift clothing.

“In our family, we don’t really gift clothing and get clothing on Father’s Day. That’s more of a Christmas-type thing for us,” Morrison said.

Some of the fastest-growing gift categories since 2019 are personal care, tools/appliances, gardening, leisure/sporting goods, and auto accessories.

Morrison has received similar items over the past few years. “Round of golf or golf balls. I golf a lot,” Morrison said.

Carol Barnes whose daughter owns Morro Made in Morro Bay says they are some gift options people gravitate to for their father figures.

“Hand-carved whales that’s come directly from off our beaches to cards that say exactly what you want to say. A lot of coffee mugs, license plate frames, special pens,” said Carol Barnes, Morro Made owner’s mom.

She says they are gearing up for the holiday weekend. “The tourist season is in full swing, and this is one of the big ones that we look forward to,” Barnes said.

While Father’s Day spending is expected to reach billions, it still falls below the $33.5 billion consumers budgeted for Mother’s Day this year.