Father's Day spending is expected to reach $24M: Here's how locals are contributing

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), people are expected to spend a record $24 billion this Father's Day.

KSBY talked with locals to find out how they are contributing to the national trend this year.

Keith Brice, a Morro Bay resident, said his plans for Father's Day include relaxing.

“Dinner and, more importantly, a chance to sit on my backside and watch golf. The US Open is today, so that’s going to be fun,” Brice said.

According to NRF, the top purchases made on Father’s Day include greeting cards, clothing, a special outing, and gift cards.

“Food seems to be popular. Taking him to breakfast, lunch, or dinner, that kind of thing,” said Steve Ortiz, a Morro Bay resident.

When looking for Father’s Day gifts, the NRF reports that most shoppers tend to find either unique gifts or create a special memory.

“My son and I are going to golf, so we like that. We used to fish when the kids were smaller, so it’s more activity-driven than actual presents,” Brice said.

The NRF says special outings account for $4.8 billion of spending this year for Father’s Day.

“We’re going to go out to Whale Rock Reservoir and have a little picnic this afternoon with our children,” Steve Ortiz said.

“Father’s Day aligns with graduation, so it’s like a little family reunion, so plenty of groups are doing activities,” said Adam Ortiz, Sub Sea Tours & Morro Bay Whale Watching manager.

According to the NRF, the most popular places to shop on Father’s Day are online, department stores, discount stores, and small businesses.

"Business is really hard. It’s hard enough for corporations, let alone small businesses. So just supporting local people,” Steve Ortiz said.

It has also been a busy weekend at Adam Ortiz's sea touring business.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun. It's graduation weekend too, so there’s been no lack of families around, so that's been great," Adam Ortiz said. "The weather is cooperative, which is always fantastic, and we have a beautiful sunny day."