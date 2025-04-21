Fencing is up at several SLO County beaches ahead of western snowy plover nesting season

Fencing has gone up at Morro Strand State Beach to keep people off certain parts of the beach during the western snowy plover nesting season. Crossing the fence line could lead to potential citations.

Western snowy plovers have been listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act since 1993, according to California State Parks.

Their nests can often be camouflaged, making it hard for people to see.

"I do know that they are endangered, and I do know that you're not supposed to let your dog go past the fence. Just please keep your dog on a leash and away from the snowy plovers,” said Daniel Nicholas, Morro Bay resident.

While dogs are allowed at the Morro Bay dog beach, they’re not allowed on the Morro Strand State Beach side.

According to State Parks, the sight of dogs can often scare adult plovers, leading them to abandon their nests.

If you or your dog is caught past the fencing, you could be cited.

State Parks says in 2023, there were around 1,000 reports of people going inside the fencing at the Sandspit in Montaña de Oro, Morro Strand State Beach, and Villa Creek Beach.

Nesting season typically runs through September.