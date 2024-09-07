Final preferred map released for Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

One hundred and 16 miles of California coastline is one step closer to being designated a Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

“We are satisfied to know that our ongoing efforts over the last 40 years of having tribal community leaders and members being involved in the designation of a marine sanctuary,” said Gabriel Frausto, Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation tribal chair.

The plans released Friday show the marine sanctuary would run from south of the Diablo Canyon power plant down to the Gaviota coast.

If approved, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the marine sanctuary would protect the region’s vital marine ecosystems while supporting ocean-dependent economies.

“Without engaging in preservation, there isn’t a future for our people and species. The hopes are we can build up a more robust and diverse marine habitat that will spill over into the surrounding areas, so we won’t have issues with fishing in the future,” Frausto said.

Some local fishermen say the offshore wind developers “won the day." That's because Morro Bay is not included in the marine sanctuary boundary as proposals for offshore wind are currently ongoing.

Morro Bay Commercial Fishermen’s Organization president Tom Hafer sent the following statement to KSBY:

“The fishermen have always thought the NMS was just another layer of unnecessary bureaucracy. The only reason we would have been more accepting of the idea was if it had some control over the offshore wind industrial complex polluting our shores," he said.

Morro Bay could be included eventually as NOAA plans to consider initiating a boundary adjustment that could include the Morro Bay estuary and areas further north.

“The possible extension of the sanctuary moving up into the Monterey area would be a huge success in our ongoing efforts to protect our cultural resources,” Frausto said.

The final decision is now in the hands of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. If approved, it would be the first tribally-nominated sanctuary in the country.

The decision is expected sometime next month. NOAA estimates the sanctuary’s effective date will be in December of this year or January of next year.