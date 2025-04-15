Here's what local businesses are seeing ahead of Easter weekend

According to the National Retail Federation, or NRF, United States consumers plan to spend $23.6 billion on Easter this year, which is over $1 billion more than last year.

NRF’s report shows 26% of people shopping this Easter plan to buy from local small businesses. Morro Made owner Christine Ridout says she started setting up Easter items around mid to late March.

“I’m finding that within the last week or so, people have shifted their focus to realize Easter is coming up and they need to start shopping,” Ridout said.

Nifty Thrifty owner Preeya Wiseman started putting her items out around the same time.

“It was sitting out for a little bit, but now people are starting to shop it,” she said.

According to the NRF, the most popular purchases during Easter include candy, food, gifts and decorations.

“When we do the little eggs, we put candy and toys in there, and we usually get donuts and do a brunch-type thing,” said Katie Schlott of Morro Bay.

Wiseman says the smaller items have been the most popular.

“They are buying little knick-knacks, toys, little trinkets and stuffed animals,” she said.

Ridouts says it’s not just locals making holiday purchases but also tourists.

“Every week is a new batch of spring breakers, so it’s been nice and consistent,” she said.

Her shelves are stocked with a variety of items.

“I have a lot of really nice, dried flowers, of course, candy, chocolates and freeze-dried candy,” Ridouts added.

The NRF predicts shoppers will spend $7.4 billion on food and $3.3 billion on candy this Easter. Both numbers are slightly up from last year.

Schlott says she’s seeing higher prices.

“Candies and the little tiny toys you put inside of the eggs are more expensive than they used, but I would say the food cost is where I see it the most. Going to buy your eggs or ham, it all just is a little bit more expensive,” she said.