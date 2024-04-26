Here's what to expect from a tour of the Morro Bay water treatment facility

In October of 2022, Morro Bay’s new $79 million water facility, located off Highway 1 on South Bay Boulevard, started treating water.

“I drive by it all the time, but I never envisioned what’s going on up on the hill here,” said Richard Beatie, Morro Bay resident.

The previous facility was deemed to be located in a coastal hazard area which turned out to be true during the winter storms of 2023.

“In January, as we all know, it flooded and the old plant was under water so it was a good thing we were up here already,” said Damaris Hanson, utility division manager.

The City of Morro Bay relies on state water from northern California. Hanson said the goal is for the facility to provide a reliable source of water locally in case an earthquake or other issue happens up north that could shut off water.

“We have a membrane system, so it treats the water to a very high-quality system. The second phase will treat the water to an advanced water treatment and then it will be injected into the ground,” Hanson said.

Morro Bay resident Sherry Beatie visited the facility Thursday to learn more after receiving a flyer in the mail regarding public tours.

“What I enjoyed was looking at the microbiology. The bugs that they were calling it. That was very interesting. The ones they like to keep, the ones they are removing,” said Sherry Beatie.

Her husband, Richard, enjoyed seeing all the machinery. “I think this building here was really something. How they keep track of every little micron and taking the filters that filter out. I mean unbelievable those rods,” said Richard Beatie.

Hanson explained to me why some things should not be put down drains like plastics, wet wipes, or grease.

“The grease comes into the plant, and it builds bacteria that we don’t want because it is a biological process, so we try to educate people on what not to put in the drains. Not just residents but businesses as well,” Hanson said.

While showing various stages of water treatment, Hanson told me the facility sees about 700,000 gallons of wastewater every day. As for the public tours, she says about 1,000 people have already taken part.

The Morro Bay water resources facility has more tours available with the next two being held on May 16 and May 18. For information on how to sign up and more tour dates, click here.