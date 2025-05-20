Here's what you can expect locally ahead of mosquito season

As we head into mosquito season, KSBY checked in with local public health officials to find out what we can expect locally as temperatures warm up.

“I’m not sure why they like me, but they like biting on my ankles and my feet. Early morning, I sit. I have a swing in the backyard, and I sit out there, and they like biting on my legs and ankles,” said Keith Laster, Cambria resident.

If you live on the coast, Peter Hague with San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health Services, says you may notice the small pests even more.

“There are some mosquitoes that can breed in the Morro Bay estuary that are called tidewater mosquitoes, so you can get a lot of mosquitoes in areas around Los Osos and the Elfin Forest area,” Hague said.

With mosquitoes being a vector for a variety of diseases, Hague says you should remove any standing water around your property.

“The more water available to mosquitoes, the greater amount of breeding habitat they can have. Mosquitoes can breed in as small as a standing cup of water,” Hague said.

If you’re prone to mosquito bites, Hague has some recommendations.

“If you can minimize your activity around dusk and dawn, wear long-sleeved clothes and pants,” he said.

He also recommends using repellent.

“I start putting repellent on myself and the right clothing when it gets bad,” said Worth Vogel, Morro Bay resident.

“That Off spray and stuff, especially if I'm out in the sun with no shirt and just shorts on,” Laster said.

As mosquito season typically picks up in late spring or early summer and lasts into the fall, Laster is taking precautions.

“I’m wearing socks and shoes to the park instead of just flip-flops and shorts,” he said.