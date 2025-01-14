Here's what's behind increasing electric bills. Could a decrease be on the way?

Electricity rates have increased 118% since 2014, according to the Public Advocates Office, putting a growing strain on ratepayers.

“Not surprising at all. I’ve seen the increase. I’ve felt the increase,” said Sean Hanlon, Morro Bay resident.

The Public Advocates Office is an independent organization within the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that advocates on behalf of ratepayers. In a new report released last month, the office lists some key factors behind increasing bills. It says everything from wildfire mitigation to transmission and distribution investments and rooftop solar incentives can affect the amount you owe each month.

According to PG&E, the utility company had four rate increases last year along with two decreases. PG&E states bills this month are 4% lower than last January.

“More than anything it’s frustrating because the fluctuation from month to month prevents us from adhering to a budget,” Hanlon said.

Hanlon says despite trying to conserve electricity, his bills are rarely consistent.

“When we take measures to put in proper lighting, when we turn off lights, when we make sure we use our appliances at less-than-optimal times and then see our rates go up and down, it is demotivating and frustrating,” he said.

According to PG&E, a common misconception is that undergrounding power lines is a big cost to ratepayers. A spokesperson says for an average bill, only about $1 goes toward undergrounding costs while about $20 of what you pay goes toward tree trimming.

“It is just something that you have to put up with. They're the only game in town,” said Steven Groves, Morro Bay resident.

Hanlon is hopeful for some relief in the near future.

“It would mean that I would have more expendable income, and I would be able to put a little bit more every day for my later retirement and things of that nature,” Hanlon said.

According to the Public Advocates Office, relief could be in sight. If the CPUC approves PG&E’s request to issue bonds to spread out vegetation management costs over a longer period, you could see your electric bills go down by about $16 in the next six to 12 months.