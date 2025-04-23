Here's where the Highway 41, Highway 1 and Main Street roundabout project in Morro Bay stands

The Morro Bay City Council recently requested a status update on the Highway 41, Highway 1 and Main Street roundabout project that was approved back in 2023.

City Engineer Cindy Cecil says the project is currently in the environmental phase, which will cost the city a total of $400,000.

“We’re about 95% complete,” Cecil said.

Once that’s done, Cecil says the city’s financial obligations will be over. The project is estimated to cost around $12 million and would be paid for by SLOCOG, which has $8 million reserved. Caltrans will pay the rest.

Some say the project is a long time coming.

“When you are going north on Highway 1 and getting off at the offramp here, there’s always a backup because there’s a merge. And then when you finally make it to the street, there is a stop sign, nobody wants to let anybody go, and it’s a big hassle,” said Steve Barragar, Morro Bay resident.

But others say it’s not needed and could cause more problems due to the nearby Morro Bay High School.

“The place is not wide enough. We’re not living in Rome here, where we’ve got room for roundabouts," said Francine Esposito, Hwy 41 Antique Emporium owner. "I believe if they put that roundabout in, it’s going to be horrible for goings and comings of the teenagers.”

With the roundabout, the crosswalks would be pulled away and a refuge island would be installed.

“They would only have to look one direction and they would be at a protected refuge and then look at the other direction and continue,” Cecil said regarding pedestrians.

Linda Winters lives at Silver City Mobile Home Park near the intersection.

“We hear a lot of squealing brakes. There’s been a fair share of accidents,” Winters said.

Police Chief Amy Watkins says a total of 10 collisions have occurred at that intersection over the past year. There was also one vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

So when is construction expected to start?

“At this point, it’s planned to begin in the 2028-2029 fiscal year,” Cecil said.