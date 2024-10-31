Here's why Morro Bay residents' water may look and smell different right now

City officials say Morro Bay residents may experience discoloration or higher odor in their water for the next two weeks; this is due to the State Water project's yearly shutdown, affecting drinking water in the City of Morro Bay.

The State Water project is the primary source of drinking water for the City of Morro Bay, according to officials. Each year, the project reportedly shuts down for maintenance of its various systems and facilities.

This year, city representatives say the shutdown is anticipated to run from Oct. 28 until Nov. 12.

During the shutdown, the city will reportedly extract water from the groundwater wells in the Morro Basin, which have a high level of nitrates. Officials say the water must be treated at the Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis treatment plant to remove the nitrates prior to being distributed to residents.

The department reports that it will also be using the method of Free Chlorine for disinfection during the shutdown. Because of this change, representatives say customers may experience brief periods of water discoloration and/or higher odor.

If this happens, officials suggest that residents flush the faucets to run water through the system.

The water distributed to community members in Morro Bay will reportedly meet all treatment and drinking water standards.

Representatives say questions regarding the shutdown can be directed to Utilities Division Manager Damaris Hanson at (805) 772-6265.