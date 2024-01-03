Here's why the Morro Rock parking lot is closed this week

The Morro Rock parking lot is closed so crews can fill potholes and reinforce the rock wall that was battered by waves last week.

Repairs to the Morro Rock parking lot include filling the numerous potholes that covered the entire lot. Crews are also working on the rock wall along the parking lot and beach to help protect it from big waves in the future.

The beach right next to the parking lot attracts many people, including local surfers who regularly hit the waves.

“It’s cool that they’re doing renovations pending the time of year. It seems to get worse typically in the winter so it’s a good way to start off the year with a fresh clean slate,” said Billy Joel, San Luis Obispo resident.

Local residents who come to walk along the coastline are looking forward to a smoother ride in the parking lot.

“Glad to see that the city is redoing the parking lot here because it’s so full of potholes. It will be nice to drive down here and not have to worry about your car,” said Mary Puett, Morro Bay resident.

Some surfers who come to Morro Bay say it was a good time to do it as more surfers have been coming out and enjoying the waters right along the parking lot.

“I feel like they might have done it a little bit later for the people who come to the beach to surf because the surf has been good recently and it kind of has been trouble parking other places,” said Todd Mathers, San Luis Obispo resident.

Although the Morro Rock parking lot is closed, there is still parking available by Coleman Park and next to Morro Rock near the fisherman’s family sculpture.

The Morro Rock parking lot will be closed through Friday.