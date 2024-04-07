How businesses and local artisans are getting involved during National Handmade Day

Today is National Handmade Day and one shop on Morro Bay Boulevard is just one of many local businesses that supports local artisans by selling their handmade goods.

Kim Winberry moved to Morro Bay last year and began creating art pieces that she sells at local handmade shops in Morro Bay, even at Miners Hardware at their locations in Los Osos and Morro Bay.

“I do magnets. I do water bottles, messenger bags, bookmarks, coasters, greeting cards, ornaments during the holiday season,” said Kim Winberry, Morro Bay resident.

It all started when she decided to hand-paint mailboxes for her neighbors during Christmas time. “I think they were finished drying about midnight Christmas Eve so it’s like two in the morning and I’m tiptoeing over to their houses and putting it on their porches,” Winberry said.

Christine Ridout has operated her business in Morro Bay selling handmade goods from 105 local artists for nearly two years. Her store, Morro Made, is one of the places Kim’s art pieces can be found.

“I almost feel like I got this whole other family. It’s so fun when customers come in and are looking for something and for me to be able to tell them the story behind it whether it’s the 10-year-old that makes rock jewelry with his grandma or the 80-year-old that’s making pottery as a way to keep them active. It’s just fabulous,” said Christine Ridout, Morro Made owner.

Kim said she’s been able to create genuine connections with small business owners. “It was my son’s birthday, and it was crushing and I was like Christine where can I order a cake from? It’s that kind of relationship where you can touch base and say hey,” Winberry said.

National Handmade Day is celebrated every first Saturday of April.