How effective will this year's flu shot be?

With flu season approaching, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is weighing in on what’s expected this year and what the effectiveness of the flu shot is looking like.

A public health spokesperson says it is too early to tell what flu cases may look like this year, but many people in the community are hoping to avoid the virus all together.

“I desperately do not want to get the flu at my age because I’ve been really sick in bed for two weeks from not having the shot and having had the flu,” said Richard Pride, who is visiting Morro Bay.

Health officials suggest October as an ideal time to get the vaccine, adding that it usually takes about two weeks for protection to set in.

Rich Buquet of Morro Bay says he prefers a combined shot.

“I’ve always got my flu shot in the fall when it comes out but now I wait til the covid shots come out and I go and they give me both at the same time,” Buquet said.

For Mike Munger of Avila Beach, he takes it year by year.

“It’s random.Sometimes I get it, just depends what mood I’m in. I’ve been pretty lucky and dodged it the last couple of times,” Munger said.

Public health officials say the CDC is reporting this year’s flu shot appears to be a good match against current strains of the flu.

“I’m going to continue to do what I’m doing. It’s been 100 percent effective for me, so it makes it easy for me not to have to worry,” Buquet said.

Buquet says he gets the flu shot annually due to health issues. “I have diabetes and have always had a problem with sinus infections,” he said.

Others tell KSBY they’re choosing to not get the vaccination this year.

“The last time I took one, I thought I was going to die. I was sick for three weeks and it was just too much,” said Louis Benson of San Luis Obispo.

While the CDC reports flu vaccines do not cause the flu, health officials say they encourage anyone with concerns about the shot to speak with their doctor or reach out to the health department.

The health department will be hosting free flu shot clinics at various locations throughout San Luis Obispo County this fall.

Flu shots are available now at pharmacies. SLO County Public Health officials say they expect the shots to be available at public health clinics in the next few weeks.