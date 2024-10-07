How much you can expect from the California Climate Credit on your electric bill

If you live in California, you are likely among millions of residents expected to receive a credit on your next electric bill. This is known as the California Climate Credit and it’s part of the state’s efforts to fight climate change.

“That’s great. I think it’s a wonderful benefit to people so I’m thankful for that for sure,” said Mary Hudson, Morro Bay resident.

Since 2015, Californians have been receiving credits toward their electric bills every April and October. This year, PG&E ratepayers saw a $55.17 credit in April and will receive the same amount either this month or in early November.

“My husband and I are retired so things like that helps. It’s very nice,” Hudson said.

The credit comes from investor-owned utilities that profit from selling greenhouse gas emission allowances.

Hudson says it comes at a time when prices for many things seem to be increasing.

“When we were making our incomes, incomes were less, and things have gone up so much. Food and everything, so anything helps,” Hudson said.

If you’re a California utility customer, you will see the credit applied to your October bill. Labeled as either “CA Climate Credit” or “California Climate Credit” spelled out in full along with the credit amount.

“It’s always a welcome thing to see money off our bill,” said Barbara Blair, San Juan Capistrano resident.

Blair lives in Southern California and gets her electricity from San Diego Gas and Electric and gas from Southern California Edison. She says she pays around $97 every month for electricity and $62 a month for natural gas and does what she can to limit use.

“I keep ours down. Ours isn’t quite as bad as a lot of people because I try to use my electric during hours of when they are better to use it,” Blair said.

The credit amount varies every year and is not related to the amount of energy you use.

You can expect to receive these California Climate Credits twice a year through 2030.