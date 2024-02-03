How the Morro Bay Coast Guard is preparing for the next storm

The U.S. Coast Guard in Morro Bay says the next storm system expected to hit the Central Coast is cause for concern.

With storms come swells, which the Coast Guard says pose a hazard to the bay.

“With that, we put in inlet restrictions, so we don’t have boats going out that are too small or put them in a situation where they’re going to find themselves in a bad situation. Hold off until the weather gets better and use good judgment when you’re trying to come out and enjoy the beautiful Morro Bay,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Nichols, U.S. Coast Guard Morro Bay.

The Coast Guard has already issued weather warning notices and placed signs at the boat ramp notifying boaters of restrictions and conditions.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it will be fully staffed for the upcoming storm and will be in close communication with Harbor Patrol.