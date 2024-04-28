"I Love Morro Bay": how community comes together to help beautify the city

Over 100 people from the community together Saturday morning for Morro Bay in Bloom’s first ever ‘I Love Morro Bay’ event to beautify their city.

“I’m kind of excited because we’re planting trees,” said Charles Rice, 4-H community service leadership group.

Morro Bay in Bloom was founded in 2013 with its volunteers gardening throughout the City of Morro Bay twice a week ever since.

“It’s so gratifying and it just shows how generous and kind the folks of Morro Bay are,” said Walter Heath, Morro Bay in Bloom founder.

150 people of all ages showed up Saturday morning to help beautify the city. Suze Crowley has been a Morro Bay resident for the past 48 years and led the conga line to kick off the event.

“A lot of committed civic-minded folks are here to help beautify Morro Bay,” said Suze Crowley, Morro Bay resident.

The event included planting 14 street trees and three pollinator gardens throughout the city, along with cleaning up and pulling weeds along the downtown core.

Sam Ross is a Girl Scout and was excited to take part in planting new trees along Quintana Road. “I want to help the planet and I know everyone does but sometimes a big step starts with little steps and the little steps are planting these trees,” Ross said.

Nine-year-old Kalea Furlong was excited to take part in beautifying the city with her fellow Girl Scouts. “I think it’s really important because the trees help everyone and it just makes the world a more beautiful place,” Furlong said.

Heath said they are looking forward to holding a future ‘I Love Morro Bay’ event. “It’s been so natural and so easy and people have been so generous and willing to help that I can see us doing this next year and many years after,” Heath said.

“I think it's meaningful that people really want to help with the community,” Furlong said.

Morro Bay in Bloom’s next gardening session is coming up on Saturday, May 11.