Ironman's cancellation of next year's race to be discussed during Morro Bay City Council meeting

The Ironman triathlon’s recent cancellation of next year’s race will be a topic of discussion at the Morro Bay City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 23.

According to the city staff report, which will be reviewed at the meeting, city leaders were surprised to hear that Ironman would not hold a race in Morro Bay next year despite being only two years into a three-year contract.

However, City Manager Yvonne Kimball noted that after reviewing their termination letter, Ironman did not violate the terms of their contract by pulling out a year early.

Ironman’s decision to cancel its 2025 race in Morro Bay was made due to limited swim course options after strong currents posed a challenge to hundreds of swimmers during this year’s race with many of them unable to finish the course.

