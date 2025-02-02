'It's a positive outlet': Dance Beyond Convention unites teen dancers across SLO

High school students from across the Central Coast came together on Saturday for the Dance Beyond Convention at Morro Bay High School (MBHS).

Teens had the chance to take masterclasses in hip-hop, contemporary, and lyrical dance with three local professional instructors.

Some students also took part in a performance at the end of the convention.

Elena Smith, the director of MBHS's Dance FUSION program and an organizer of the event, told KSBY that the convention unites dancers from across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

"[There's] a lot of it is friendship, right? It's camaraderie. You're with people that love to express through their body and movement. It's a positive outlet," Smith said.

Saturday's event marked the fourth year that MBHS has hosted the convention.