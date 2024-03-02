'It's not safe': Morro Bay business owner calls attention to sidewalk uplifting

Tree roots on Napa Avenue have uplifted the sidewalk in front of Village Center Dry Cleaners in Morro Bay and the owner says he’s concerned about his customers’ safety.

“As you can see right here, it’s like a full step down, five inches at least, and it’s not safe,” said David Owens, Village Center Dry Cleaners owner.

Owens is a third-generation owner of Village Center Dry Cleaners after his family bought it in 1968. He says he first contacted the city about the sidewalk in 2003, 21 years ago.

In the past year, he brought up concerns again to city officials who bring their clothes in to get dry cleaned. Owens says several times a year, he and his employees have to help people who trip over the raised sidewalk.

“It was starting to get out of hand over 20 years ago and it’s only gotten worse,” Owens said.

He says it’s also been a few years since the city trimmed the tree and the branches have spread onto the top of his business.

“As you can see right now, it is overgrown [and] blocks the sign. People can’t see the name of my business from Morro Bay Boulevard which is the busiest street in this area,” Owens said.

Morro Bay Public Works says they have identified over 300 locations with sidewalk issues citywide. Last year and this year, work has been done on nearly 85 sidewalk areas.

Carlos Mendoza, Morro Bay Public Works Maintenance Division Manager, says a common denominator with sidewalk issues is tree roots.

“One of the things the arborist will tell us is whether we can grind the root down safely and repour a new sidewalk there or if we need to remove the tree to be able to do the work,” Mendoza said.

He assessed the tree branches over Owens’ business and says the tree does, in fact, need to be trimmed. However, that may have to wait until July.

“Right now, the city has an ordinance to not prune trees between February and the end of June because of bird nesting season,” Mendoza said.

“This particular tree has just outlived its usefulness in this location, and it should be removed and replaced. We definitely would love a tree there,” Owens said.

The Public Works Department says the sidewalk in front of Owens’ business has now been added to the citywide list of sidewalks needing repairs.