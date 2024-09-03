Kite shop along Morro Bay's waterfront closing after nearly 40 years

After 40 years, a business along the Embarcadero in Morro Bay is closing its doors.

“We saw they were going out of business. We went, 'Whaaat? You guys can’t do that,'” said Christina Arezzo, Morro Bay resident.

Beachfront Kites Surreys and More is a staple along the Morro Bay waterfront. Closing at the end of the month, the owners say they love the memories they've made.

“Joy and happiness to see the little kids and the older people come in and buy kites and then to hear their experiences out on the beach,” said Shaun Farmer, Beachfront Kites Surreys and More owner.

While in high school, Farmer worked at the store formerly known as Kites Galore. He’s owned the business since 1998.

“We have people that come in and bought kites with their parents and now they’re bringing their kids in, so we’ve seen generations and generations of families come in, buy kites and rent surreys,” Farmer said.

“This store has been a part of our lives since we’ve had our granddaughters,” Arezzo said.

Farmer says the years following the pandemic have been tough on their business.

“Four, five years ago, a family would come in and say, 'Everybody get a kite, a beach bucket and let's go!' Now, the families say one kite and one beach bucket and we’re going to share. People just don’t have that dispensable income to spend on what we call the fun things in life,” Farmer said.

The owners say higher rent has also played a part in their decision to close.

“Our rent has more than tripled in the last three and a half years. Business insurance has doubled, and business is down about 60 percent,” said Lori Farmer, Beachfront Kites Surreys and More owner.

Some community members were saddened to hear the business would be closing.

“Our kids are definitely going to cry when they see this is happening. That’s why I decided to go in today and get their favorite stuff,” Arezzo said.

Farmer says it’s hard seeing the walls not stocked with new merchandise.

“Usually, these walls are stuffed but because we’re going out of business my wife keeps telling me, it’s hard for me not to restock because we’re out but our goal is to get rid of this stuff,” Farmer said.

The owners say their last day open will be September 30.