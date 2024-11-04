Local athletes bike, swim, kayak, and run in Morro Bay during annual Triathlon

Athletes from across the Central Coast biked, ran, and jumped in the water during Sunday morning's annual Morro Bay Triathlon.

Organizers say two different courses were offered to competitors: a sprint length, which totaled nearly 27 kilometers, and an Olympic distance of over 51 kilometers.

The course involved a swimming or kayaking route through Morro Bay, followed by a bike ride along Highway 1 and a run on Morro Bay's boardwalks and beaches.

Competitors finished with an awards ceremony and a post-event party.

The Triathlon event has been hosted in Morro Bay since 2010, according to organizers.