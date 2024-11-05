Local auto shop students headed to Las Vegas for huge automotive trade show

This week, eight lucky auto shop students from Morro Bay High School will head to Las Vegas to attend the SEMA Show Student Program.

SEMA is one of the largest automotive trade shows in the world and is taking place Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"It's kind of like Comic-Con for cars. If you know what Comic-Con is, that's what it is. So it's a big event and you can even see every booth," said Ritchie Wimmer of Wimmer's Automotive. "The more important part is the students actually get to meet with people from the industry, so they get to learn about what it is to become a professional mechanic and what our communities are doing to help make that a reality for them through certification and through technology."

The selected students will be accompanied by three local automotive professionals, including Wimmer who is closing up his shop this week for the trip.

The group from Morro Bay will be meeting up with a group of students from San Luis Obispo High School who are also attending the show.

