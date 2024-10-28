Local boaters get safer marine flares, dispose of expired ones in Morro Bay

Marine flares are used as distress signals on the water and are required by the U.S. Coast Guard to be on all boats; however, after the devices expire, they can pose a risk to people and the environment.

The California Product Stewardship Council attempts to combat the environmental impact by offering a way to dispose of the flares safely and inexpensively through its annual collection events.

The organization stopped in Morro Bay on Sunday to educate boaters about different flares and the disposal opportunities available to them.

"We're pretty happy with the turnout right now," Yalin Li, a senior associate with California Product Stewardship Council, told KSBY. "We know that some people have been, you know, stockpiling these for years because they just don't have any alternative ways to dispose of them. And so these [...] marine flares are just powered by batteries and they don't require any special training to use, and they don't have any toxic chemicals."

The new battery-powered flares that the state organization is offering can be purchased by Morro Bay residents at a discounted price, according to the agency.

More information can be found on the California Product Stewardship Council's Marine Flare Switch webpage.