Local choir students perform at annual concert in Morro Bay — with a twist

Choir members from two local schools converged on Morro Bay Wednesday for a special performance.

It was all part of the annual Pops Concert for members of the Los Osos Middle School and Morro Bay High School choirs, where students performed popular songs on stage in front of friends and family. But, this time, with a twist.

In this performance, all of the tunes were student-selected when normally, they only get to pick one, according to Katie Bravante, the choir director at Morro Bay High School.

Some of those included "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles, "If I Ain't Got You" by Alicia Keys, and "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid."

KSBY spoke with one young performer who was described by Bravante as "one of the shining stars."

"Singing has always been a comfort place for me and I have loved it ever since I was a child," Jocelyn Ocampo-Mateo said, a sophomore at Morro Bay High School and president of the school's choir. "So to get to do that with so many friends in front of my family and friends, and just to get to share that, is something I just love to do so much."

The performance Wednesday also doubled as a fundraiser for the choir programs. Revenue from ticket sales goes toward formative events for the students such as Broadway shows and workshops at places like Disneyland while also covering required program costs.

If you'd like to support or just catch a great student-centric performance, their next concert is on May 16.