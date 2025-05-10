Local disaster doc sets sail for Morro Bay

The Bay Theater is showing a special presentation of Disaster at Devil’s Jaw, which will benefit the Morro Bay Maritime Museum on Monday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

The documentary has local significance. Devil’s Jaw is the name of a treacherous pass of the Pacific on the Central Coast between Point Conception and the Channel Islands, south of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

When a fleet of Navy destroyers attempted a speed run from San Francisco to San Diego in September of 1923, a string of decisions saw seven speeding ships streak down the California coast, resulting in the loss of 23 lives, making it the worst naval disaster in U.S. peacetime history.

Here is a link to the Disaster at Devil’s Jaw trailer.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here or at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum.

Following the show, there will be a special Q&A session.

When: Monday, May 19, 5:30 pm

Where: The Bay Theater, Morro Bay

What: Disaster at Devil's Jaw

The Bay Theater shows local, unusual, and classic movies on Monday evenings in Morro Bay to raise money for local non-profit groups.

