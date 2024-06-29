Local organization that benefits seniors in need of volunteers as demand grows

Meals are being delivered to people in need all over San Luis Obispo County but in order to meet the growing demand, organizers say more help is needed.

“You guys are keeping me alive you know,” said Barbara Porter, Morro Bay resident.

Meals that Connect provides 200,000 meals to seniors throughout the county annually. They make 1,000 meals every week that volunteers deliver to homebound seniors and serve at nine centers throughout the county.

“Seniors tend to go unnoticed sometimes. Them having optimal nutrition at this age is super important. I love the congregate meal service and how it provides connection, socialization, somewhere to go in the day,” said Josie Frye, volunteer.

There are 400 active volunteers serving 1,585 seniors in SLO County. In Morro Bay, the organization serves 89 seniors.

Frye originally volunteered through a class at Cal Poly and typically preps the meals that will be sent out for home deliveries.

“I feel like my favorite days are the days where I fill in for the congregate meal service. It’s really fun to interact with the clients because I’m normally making lunches,” she said.

Frye says she’s been able to get hands-on experience learning what a dietician does, which is something she is currently pursuing in school.

“Building meals specific to a population. For instance, 60+, which is what we serve here,” Frye said.

Barbara Porter has lived in Morro Bay since the 1970s and relies on meals to be delivered to her since she is unable to drive.

“They keep me moving because I have very little ways to take care of it myself. I have to get help,” Porter said.

Joe Martin is grateful that he is able to get nutritious meals delivered to his home.

“It’s made my life easier,” Martin said.

Cynthia Dahlgren comes five days a week with her husband to the congregate dining service and appreciates the volunteer interactions with the seniors.

“I like the company. I get to talk to a lot of people. I like the food. It’s really close to where we live,” Dahlgren said.

Organizers say there has been a 19-percent increase in people served and a 30-percent increase in meals served since 2021. With that comes a growing need for volunteers to deliver the meals and serve them at the nine centers.

Organizers say high food and transportation costs have intensified operational challenges since 2020.

Frye says volunteering has made a positive impact on her.

“I live here in Morro Bay so it’s really awesome to be serving my local community,” Frye said.

For more information on Meals that Connect, click here.