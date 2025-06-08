Locals and adoptable puppies make a splash at Paddling with Pride event

Saturday marks the second weekend of Pride Month, and community members headed outdoors to celebrate during the Paddling with Pride event in Morro Bay.

The Gala Pride and Diversity Center collaborated with Paddling Paws and Central Coast Pride to host the event, which invited locals to paddleboard in their brightest pride gear alongside adoptable puppies.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to turn the bay into a colorful rainbow and spread the word about local animal adoption.

“We're super happy. We really had a lot of goals for this event, and I think everyone's having a great time today," Skylar Gordon, the founder and president of Paddling Paws, told KSBY. "The turnout has been great. I've loved seeing, like, all the rainbow pride-themed outfits. It's just like such a loving community and such a positive experience.”

Saturday's event was part of the Gala Pride and Diversity Center's 2025 Pridefest, which offers dozens of activities celebrating the LGBTQ+ community throughout June.

If you are interested in learning more about the adoptable pets at Paddling Paws, you can visit the organization's website.